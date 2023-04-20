Cumberland County has the fastest growing population of any county in Pennsylvania. Warehouses, shopping malls, parking lots and housing developments are being constructed everywhere.

When I started teaching in the Mechanicsburg Area School District in the 1960s, Upper Allen Township had a population of less than 3,000. Today the population is 23,000 and growing.

Cumberland County has been blessed with outstanding natural features, such as South Mountain, Blue Mountain, the Yellow Breeches, the Conodoguinet Creek, and the Cumberland Valley, which is a part of the Great Appalachian Valley, the longest valley in the United States.

Cumberland County would be a great place to have county parks.

York County has 11 county parks, Dauphin County has eight county parks. Lancaster, Berks, Bucks and Chester counties also have county parks. Fairmont Park, a county park in Philadelphia is 10% of the land in the county. It is one of the largest county parks in the nation. How did these other counties plan and pay for their county parks?

A large farm property near Cumberland Valley schools is being considered for development. What will this property be used for? How much more land or open space will be developed?

Cumberland County has two state parks, an environmental center, state game lands, a federal military park and the Appalachian Trail.

Let’s do what other counties have done. Let’s save the land and educate the people of Cumberland County in good stewardship. Look to the future, as well as the past. Save the open space and protect the future for Cumberland County.

Ed Charles

Upper Allen Township