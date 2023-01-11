 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No commitment to local community?

Dear Editor:

It would appear that the ownership and/or management of The Sentinel do not actually read the newspaper they print. Just a short survey of news stories about Carlisle over the last year would illustrate the frustrations that many of us have had with the USPS mail delivery. Some residents have gone several days with no mail delivery. Knowing of this problem, the powers-that-be decided to have the printed paper no longer delivered by reliable carriers, but by the currently under-staffed Post Office!

The only way that this move makes any sense is that the Lee Corporation staff wants subscribers to move from hard copy to all-digital newspapers. In addition to the fact that I like starting my day reading a real paper newspaper, it also means that those without connectivity will no longer have easy access to a local paper.

The narrowing of local newspaper coverage is a threat to our democracy as it becomes harder and harder to access information about local governance, county commissioner’s meetings, borough council meetings, zoning hearing board meetings, planning commission meetings, etc.

It is a shame that newspapers, including The Sentinel, appear to have no commitment to information access, only the bottom line.

Deb Fulham-Winston

Carlisle

 

