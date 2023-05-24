Dear Editor:

My Club in Carlisle is a 501c3 organization that raises all of the funds we give to several charities in the greater Carlisle area. Most come from our annual golf tournament. Our club recently started a program of giving fire alarms away to those who are deaf or severely hard of hearing. In December of last year, Cumberland County received a grant from the federal government for $49+ million for relief from the trouble COVID caused.

The issue I have with giving this money back to the taxpayers is how it was done. The least that could be requested was $50K. I requested for our club the bare minimum, even though we would have been very happy with far less money. We were looking for help in buying the fire alarms that we give away. We know this system could save the lives of those who can’t hear a simple smoke alarm when they are sleeping or don’t have their hearing aids in at the time. This system is the best system for waking the deaf that I have found on the market.

Remember the grant for the county was $49 million. $50K was the least you could ask for. The county wrote me a letter last week (five months later) saying, “Thank you for applying for grant money but your program (giving fire alarms to the deaf and hard of hearing, a system that may save lives) did not rate high enough so your application was rejected."

Today, we have over 25 people waiting for this system, and we have given away 23. It’s hard for me to imagine what group that received $49 million in grants was more worthy than ours or what is more important than saving lives.

Roger Spitz

Carlisle