Letter: Neighbors in Christ thanks community

Dear Editor:

The Board of Neighbors in Christ of Newville would like to thank the community for many generous donations we have been blessed to receive during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Many donations have been from those attending Church at the Drive-In. Many donations have been received from employees and customers at Saylor's Market who received facemasks made by members of Diller Mennonite Church.

Neighbors in Christ continues to operate every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 111 West Big Spring Ave., Newville. We serve residents in the Big Spring School District who are undergoing financial hardship. We primarily assist with rent, electric and other utilities, and auto expenses, and provide referrals to other agencies.

I would encourage anyone within our service area to come see us. (Our sister agencies are Samaritan Fellowship in Carlisle, and Christ Among Neighbors in Shippensburg). A volunteer can be reached on the NIC Trac phone at 717-385-1053. Donations may be sent to Neighbors in Christ, P.O. Box 71, Newville, PA 17241.

Amy Holl

Newville

