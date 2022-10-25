Letter: Need to tackle national debt

The Republican Party of today is not the party of the past.

I voted for Republican presidents and respect the party. However, I do take issue with the party of today on two issues, the growing national deficit and balancing the national budget. Their actions demonstrate they no longer show interest in reducing the national deficit nor do they consider balancing the national budget, as necessary.

President Eisenhower in his first term as president insisted, in spite of his advisors, reducing the national deficit and on balancing the national budget. President Clinton had many ideas on ways to help our nation that would cost money. His advisors persisted on him balancing the national budget and focusing on economic issues. He took their advice, and the economy during his time in office was strong. When he left office there was a surplus in funds in the nation’s coffers.

The Republican Party under President Trump cut taxes to grow the economy and make America great. The economy was doing well over the Trump years, but at what cost? The national debt under President Trump increased from $20,244,900,016,053 to $27,751,896,236,415 (Jan. 20, 2021). That's $5.138 billion a day. In less than one term, the debt under President Trump increased more than $7.5 trillion. A couple of presidents got close to $7.5 trillion over eight years; President Trump managed it in only four years. Little to no consideration is given to balancing the national budget. Who will pay off the deficit: our grandchildren, a future middle-class generation? The Republican Party cannot claim to be the fiscally conservative party it once was. What happened to the $7.5 trillion?

Samuel Stouffer

Carlisle