Letter: Need to protect democracy

I was born in Albania under a communist totalitarian regime where the population lacked basic human rights. My family escaped Albania and lived as refugees in Greece when a coup by a neo-fascist Junta suddenly transformed a pluralistic democracy into a dictatorship, abolishing civil rights and free and fair elections. The happiest day of my life as an immigrant in the U.S. was at my naturalization ceremony where I promised to protect the Constitution. As you can see, democracy for me is not an abstract concept but life itself. After the Nov. 3, 2020 election, more than 60 courts across the country ruled against MAGA claims of election fraud. And yet, Rep. Perry and other GOP officials continued to perpetuate President Trump’s "Big Lie" that the presidency was stolen, inciting the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. Before the attack, Rep. Perry plotted with Trump to pressure Georgia to invalidate its election results. And hours after the attack, he objected to the ratification of the duly certified electoral votes of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the same votes that brought him into office. And finally, he allegedly sought a pardon from President Trump, an admission of guilt. Rep. Scott Perry has violated his oath to the Constitution by attempting to invalidate his constituents' votes and must never hold office again. Everybody, vote on Nov. 8. Vote for for Shamaine Daniels who will protect our freedoms and vote out coup plotter Perry. He must be held accountable for betraying his constituents.