Critical Race Theory (CRT) is in Camp Hill School District! By many accounts it’s been here, but it’s here now in a new textbook called, “We the People" (from publisher Norton).

Two board members voted against it, voicing that it contains CRT. Seven board members voted in favor of the book.

Race is riddled through the pages, starting in an early chapter where the validity of our Constitution is questioned, all because of the demographics of its signers.

One board member said he’s “extremely concerned.” He cited its slanted coverage of the Jan. 6 events as factual, when new evidence now counters the narrative of that day. Another stated she was uncomfortable starting from a premise that America is “systemically racist.”

CRT is a weapon used in inducing the population into communism. Class warfare was used in the era of Marx; today it’s “cultural warfare” – turning people against each other by race, as well as gender ideology. Division results!

In the summer 2021, heated school board meetings included public remarks that CRT coming to our district is “misinformation.” A now-sitting board member said then: bullying will not be a big problem until our schools have a different racial make-up. Superintendent Dan Serfass put a statement on the district website stating: No, CRT is not included in our curriculum nor are there any plans to do so.

Yet, here we are. Not enough fighters in Camp Hill. Don’t wait ‘til it’s too late.

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill