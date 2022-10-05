Letter: Need for wildlife corridors

Pennsylvania is in the top 5 states nationwide for wildlife-vehicle collisions, according to State Farm, putting Pennsylvanian lives at risk. Not only are these collisions dangerous but they’re costly; damage from animal-vehicle accidents across the United States put a heavy burden of nearly $8.4 billion annually on taxpayers, as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation in a report to congress.

Driver safety should be prioritized through the creation and establishment of wildlife corridors across the state. Wildlife corridors allow species to move from one place to another because they have access to areas that are there for their safe passage; this can look like a forested overpass over a highway, fish ladders in dammed rivers or even planning milkweed on the side of roads to help with Monarch Butterfly migration. Wildlife corridors would save lives, avoid pricey collisions and keep our Keystone creatures safe like bobcats, elk and brook trout! We need state leaders to prioritize creation of wildlife corridors across Pennsylvania for the longevity of our citizens and protection of our native species.