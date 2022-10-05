 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Need for wildlife corridors

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Pennsylvania is in the top 5 states nationwide for wildlife-vehicle collisions, according to State Farm, putting Pennsylvanian lives at risk. Not only are these collisions dangerous but they’re costly; damage from animal-vehicle accidents across the United States put a heavy burden of nearly $8.4 billion annually on taxpayers, as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation in a report to congress.

Driver safety should be prioritized through the creation and establishment of wildlife corridors across the state. Wildlife corridors allow species to move from one place to another because they have access to areas that are there for their safe passage; this can look like a forested overpass over a highway, fish ladders in dammed rivers or even planning milkweed on the side of roads to help with Monarch Butterfly migration. Wildlife corridors would save lives, avoid pricey collisions and keep our Keystone creatures safe like bobcats, elk and brook trout! We need state leaders to prioritize creation of wildlife corridors across Pennsylvania for the longevity of our citizens and protection of our native species.

People are also reading…

Rayna Shamah

PennEnvironment

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unfit to serve

Letter: Unfit to serve

Throughout our history, we have never been seriously threatened by a military coup. Even popular generals like McClellan during the Civil War …

Letter: Democrats on the way out

Letter: Democrats on the way out

The Democrats are in trouble both nationally and here in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden said on national television that he despises half the country…

Letter: Real immigration problem

Letter: Real immigration problem

John Micek’s commentary, ”Tactic underscores immigration urgency” (Sentinel, Sept. 29), speaks of “depthless ... cruelty and cynicism.” He als…

Letter: Thank you for support

Letter: Thank you for support

The 36th Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament was held on July 16 at the Cumberland Golf Course. This makes it the longest charitable tournament…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News