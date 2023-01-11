Letter: Need for police oversight committee

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission has done an amazing job producing this report.

My disappointment is two major omissions: the lack of a Police Oversight Committee (POC) and community policing using Community Police Officers (CPOs) who would walk the beat - something citizens have been asking for a long time to have a visible presence in the downtown neighborhoods.

There is a need for a Police Oversight Committee. A POC would help improve community relations by fostering communication and providing transparency between the community and police. Convicted Carlisle Police officer Chris Collare is an example of citizens fearful of going to the police or district attorney. The Collare case has exposed the borough (tax payers) to financial costs and possible compensation damages.

Lip service is given over the benefits of "Community Policing,” but Carlisle continues to have drive-by policing. A Community Police officer (CPO) would be half the price of a fully trained police officer. They would not carry a gun or have arrest authority, but a phone to summon police if a situation was needed. A CPO would walk a beat, talking to citizens and store owners gathering information on what is going on in the town - something a drive-by police officer does not do. A CPO would be visible and give the community confidence there is someone approachable. While walking the beat, they would write up parking violations and code violations, the positives of proactive, not reactive community policing.

A Police Oversight Committee would be a voluntary position appointed by the borough council and not cost a penny. A Community Police Officer would be half the cost of a fully trained police officer and a much better use of taxpayer money than an office-bound diversity officer.

Stephen Hughes

Carlisle