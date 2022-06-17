Letter: Need for gun control

I am a registered Republican who has voted Republican all my life. In 1960 while doing basic training at Fort Dix, I voted for Richard Nixon, although I later admitted that it was an honor to serve under JFK as my Commander-in-Chief. For the most part, I have been proud to vote with my party.

However, for more than 25 years I have spoken out on the need for gun control. I have not suggested abolishing the Second Amendment, but have favored improving it so as not to misinterpret its full intent. I was encouraged by the words of the late Justice Scalia when in 2008 he warned that the Second Amendment was not without exception.

There is no reason why any American civilian needs an assault-type weapon to protect his family or to hunt wild game. I have heard all the sound bites from the NRA over and over again! They use the “sleight of hand” by quickly switching the conversation to mental illness. The NRA has a powerful lobbying group in Washington and doles out grades to members of Congress like the school teacher handing out grades to children. And most of those cherished grades are awarded to my fellow Republicans! Those members of Congress have become a disgrace to the Republican Party! There is no reason that owning and operating a firearm cannot be treated similar to the manner in which each state operates their bureau of motor vehicles. Nobody is trying to take my car away from me because I have to take a driver’s test and register my vehicle and have insurance before I drive.