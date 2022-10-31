Letter: Need for governor debate

Now it’s Shapiro and Mastriano’s turn to debate. Debates are as much an institution as voting itself! It’s the American way in politics! Just look at Fetterman vs. Oz. It’s amazing how a political debate clears the smoke surrounding politicians’ campaigns. Now, the voters know without a doubt that Fetterman is not up to the task of serving as a U.S. senator. One doesn’t have to be a doctor to observe that his ongoing post-stroke symptoms prevent him from stringing thoughts together coherently. He cannot effectively serve. This debate (as all debates do) offer an opportunity of transparency for the candidates to speak directly to the voters, addressing the dirty claims of their opponents. So again: where and when is the Shapiro versus Mastriano debate? Shapiro wants a debate on his terms with what I call his “safeguards” of his selected mainstream media moderators, whereas Mastriano proposed more balanced terms: one with a moderator of Mastriano’s choice and one with Shapiro's choice moderator. But I presume Shapiro is cowering because of the truth that would surface on his failings: like record-high murders in our big cities and record numbers of fentanyl deaths. Not to mention his avoidance of controversial realities like obscene and pornographic books in our public school libraries, among other failures! They deserve to know what limitations, if any, you would allow on abortion. Would you make the whole state a sanctuary state and allow the millions of illegal immigrants come here? Would you allow an abortion up to 38 weeks like Fetterman? Would you allow infanticide bills like those being passed in Washington and California? Please do right by the voters of Pa. and debate! They deserve that much! There's still time.