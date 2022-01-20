 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Need for checks and balances

Our legislators should vote "no" on both House Bill 38 and HB 2207.

HB 38 proposes to amend the state constitution to gerrymander judicial districts in Pennsylvania. It’s opposed by the Committee of 70, Pennsylvania for Modern Courts, the PA Bar Association and many other good government organizations, all of whom see it as destructive to independence of the judiciary and to our system of checks and balances.

HB 2207 proposes to amend the state constitution to gerrymander state legislative districts. The proposed citizen’s commission will be beholden to the legislators and party leaders that selected them. If this ‘commission’ cannot agree on a map, the House and Senate can draw their own map and pass it by a simple majority in that specific chamber. There is no vote by the entire General Assembly for the maps and there is no opportunity for a governor veto.

Both of these proposed amendments are egregious examples of politicians selecting their own voters, and there has been little attempt to hide it. It’s the worst kind of cynical and power-hungry behavior imaginable by one of the most well-compensated legislative bodies in the United States. It is time the legislators demonstrated some independence and backbone, and elected to run for public office on the strength of their ideas rather than trying to fix the results. Pennsylvania’s legislators should be aware that their constituents and history are watching them, and it’s time for them to step up and do the right thing.

Joe Baker

Boiling Springs

