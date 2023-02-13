Narcissism

We agree the three branches of government in our nation’s capital are filled with narcissists. We also surmise that some of our elected and appointed officials exhibit solipsism.

The difference is significant. Narcissists, upon viewing their reflection in a pond, fall in love with themselves and become obnoxious. Solipsists, on the other hand, become fascinated with their image, reach out to embrace that reflection, fall in, and plummet to the bottom, for there is no one there.