Letter: My oath is to an old piece of parchment

Dear Editor:

The conservative controlled Senate is now challenged to determine if the President of the United States has violated his oath of office. The Senior Justice of the Supreme court has had them swear to act as impartial jurors in the upcoming trial.

I know there are many good senators, to include our Pat Toomey, who are now faced with determining the fate of our nation. I single out Pat because he is a an American who does support the Constitution. Sadly, his fellow Conservatives are too often not as wise as he.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In truth, Pat and I are not even close to being political friends. I am sure he has recorded me as on a “SLiTH” (Screaming Liberal Tree Hugger) list. But he is a good man and I hope he will remember, like myself and all other veterans, that we swore the same oath. That oath is first and foremost to that old yellow piece of parchment in our National Archives. It is called The Constitution.

His oath, and the oath of all servants of this great nation, is not to a person. This is a point that makes us a nation unique. Our leaders do not pledge allegiance to a person, a king or a queen. While our president may think our leaders pledge oaths to him, Pat and I swore an oath to that old, dingy piece of parchment that defines this” great experiment” in democracy.