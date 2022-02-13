Letter: My experience in Carlisle

My name is Alejandro Amigo, and I come from Chile. I arrived at Carlisle one year ago because my dad, a Chilean Army Officer, was designated as a faculty in the U.S. Army War College.

My message is to talk about my experience in Carlisle during my first year. Like I have said before, during this year here, I have had the opportunity to play many sports and to learn a lot about the history of the United States of America.

First, I have played four different sports: soccer, track and field, baseball and basketball. This opportunity has been great for me, and I have enjoyed them very much. I have played in the Saint Patrick School’s teams in all of them but baseball. They have been an excellent experience to meet new boys and girls from the community. Also, I have learned about the U.S. culture and how its people enjoy sports.

Also, I could learn a lot about American history. First, by walking around the different historical streets of Carlisle. I also learned that George Washington stopped here during the famous Whisky Rebellion. Last, because of its proximity, I had the opportunity to visit Gettysburg twice and understand how that very bloody three days of fighting turned the war so that the union of this nation was preserved after all those years of conflict.

In sum, living in Carlisle this last year has allowed me to live the sports experience in the U.S. and learn more about its remarkable history.

Alejandro Amigo Jr., 13

Carlisle

