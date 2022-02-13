 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: My experience in Carlisle

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

My name is Alejandro Amigo, and I come from Chile. I arrived at Carlisle one year ago because my dad, a Chilean Army Officer, was designated as a faculty in the U.S. Army War College.

My message is to talk about my experience in Carlisle during my first year. Like I have said before, during this year here, I have had the opportunity to play many sports and to learn a lot about the history of the United States of America.

First, I have played four different sports: soccer, track and field, baseball and basketball. This opportunity has been great for me, and I have enjoyed them very much. I have played in the Saint Patrick School’s teams in all of them but baseball. They have been an excellent experience to meet new boys and girls from the community. Also, I have learned about the U.S. culture and how its people enjoy sports.

Also, I could learn a lot about American history. First, by walking around the different historical streets of Carlisle. I also learned that George Washington stopped here during the famous Whisky Rebellion. Last, because of its proximity, I had the opportunity to visit Gettysburg twice and understand how that very bloody three days of fighting turned the war so that the union of this nation was preserved after all those years of conflict.

People are also reading…

In sum, living in Carlisle this last year has allowed me to live the sports experience in the U.S. and learn more about its remarkable history.

Alejandro Amigo Jr., 13

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Divide in the GOP

Letter: Divide in the GOP

Much has been made of the disagreements between moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress, but there is a much deeper divide in American …

Letter: A modest proposal

Letter: A modest proposal

Vaccination for coronavirus, a highly contentious issue accurately and faithfully reported in The Sentinel, finds happy resolution in an uncom…

Letter: An overdue rebuke

Letter: An overdue rebuke

Finally someone of authority in the Republican Party is rebuking the Republican National Committee for censuring GOP Rep. Liz Cheney and Adam …

Letter: Another leftist hoax

Letter: Another leftist hoax

In the Jan. 15 publication, there are two letters to the editor, both refer to our country as a democracy. The country is not a democracy, we …

Letter: Wrong move for Biden

Letter: Wrong move for Biden

I find it disheartening to hear President Biden’s recent statement on filling the open position on the U.S. Supreme Court. He has eliminated o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News