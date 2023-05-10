The May primary is nearly upon us. As readers have seen, many letters related to the Carlisle School Board election portray the five candidates: Collen Blume, Walt Brown, Debra Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine as conservative extremists. Are they conservative? Yes. Extreme? No. Shame on those writers who for political divisive purposes are engaging in character assassination in what is supposed to be a nonpartisan school board. As a conservative school director currently serving on the Carlisle School Board, I am confident these candidates will bring varied perspectives to Carlisle school board meetings. It is true the Team for Change candidates are grounded in conservative values, but those values and beliefs are not extreme. I am familiar with their platforms and have talked with them. In review of their platforms, I do not agree on every topic they do ... and that is OK. A school board should have varied opinions and not agree on every topic. The Carlisle Area School District deserves to have a board who, not only want the very best for all students, teachers, parents and the community, but will ask tough questions during board meetings and challenge district decisions at times. The school board should also guide healthy educational boundaries to make sure students are not personally shamed in the classroom for aspects of themselves they cannot change. In addition, I am confident the candidates will question sexual material or books that are not developmentally age-appropriate for students to be exposed to. Some call that censorship, but it is not. It is protecting the minds of our youth and not exposing them to concepts they are not developmentally mature enough to process. I support Team for Change and encourage all to please vote on May 16 for Blume, Brown, Kephart, Leatherman and Shine.