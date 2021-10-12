Letter: More tribes needed

Though many partisans on both sides of the aisle give lip service to the call for an end to the two-party tribalism that we now suffer from, the real problem is that our political system discourages the consideration of more than two points of view on the most complex of issues.

Both my state representative, Greg Rothman, who co-sponsored the Pa. House Bipartisan Civility caucus, and and my Congressman, Scott Perry, a prominent member of the Freedom Caucus, are on the wrong track, because they apparently see no problem in the fact that we have laws, and use methods, that effectively prevent our citizens from voting for a third or fourth option at the polls. If we want freedom and civility we need to use election methods that allow our voters to consider options beyond those offered by either the Democrats or Republicans without helping the candidates they like the least.

Just as our own former Gov. Tom Ridge does not belong in a party invested in former President Trump, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez candidly remarked that in most other countries she and President Biden would not be in the same party! We would be much better off if issues were debated in our legislatures by more than two parties.

Frank Suran

Camp Hill

