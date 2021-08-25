Letter: More than just renters in need

Dear Editor:

Federal, state, and local governments across the country have imposed eviction moratoriums for renters. The courts have upheld them. So renters, perhaps rightly so, cannot be evicted for failure to pay rent.

Yet, taxpayers continue to pay for these same renters to collect weekly checks for living expenses. It would be much more appropriate for those payments to go directly to landlords. It’s the landlord who has to pay the mortgage, taxes, maintenance, and associated business expenses. If the government, it’s agencies, and courts insist on eviction moratoriums while rent payments are denied, then there should be a moratorium on any rental property requirement to pay mortgages, insurance, code repairs, and all property taxes.

Why is it appropriate to reward renters at the expense of rental property owners? The government provides limited relief to businesses and homeowners who continue to be required to pay property taxes, but it is not nearly enough as evidenced by the recent Sentinel article of Aug. 22. There needs to be a moratorium on taxes and expenses for property and homeowners just as there is for rent.