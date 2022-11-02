 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More heart, less mouth

As the nation held its breath Tuesday night to watch the debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, it was Oz’s slip of the tongue that may have caught the most attention – his one big moment of truth! He said, regarding his abortion position, that the decision should be between "a woman, her doctor and local political leaders."

I thought I’d landed in Oz when I heard him say that.

John Fetterman’s brave, post-stroke performance was difficult to watch. But the choice between the two still couldn’t be any clearer to me.

A race between The Wizard of Oz and Fetterman – I'll take the guy with a big heart over the guy with a big mouth any day. Fetterman's mental processing ability is evident, even if his processing time still lags. I trust, based on his doctor’s report, he'll have a full recovery in time. Even if he continues to stammer or require minimal accommodation, I’m not bothered – especially when he’s put on the spot or under the stress he was under with Tuesday night’s 15- to 60-second answer format. What he doesn't do is spit out lies and hate or talk down to the working class like Oz or many current elected politicians.

As someone who struggles with putting words together easily, coherently and with detail given my difficulty with memory, I can say from experience that word smithing means nothing for one's ability to make effective decisions, propositions or serve one’s community.

I’m voting for John Fetterman for U.S. Senate. We need more big hearts (and ears) in Washington and fewer big mouths. Please join me in voting for Fetterman on Nov. 8, 2022!

Martha Williams

Dickinson Township

