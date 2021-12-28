Letter: More disrespect from Perry

More disrespect from Rep. Perry

Recently our Rep. Scott Perry released a statement defying the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, by refusing a request to sit for an interview and turn over documents. He stated “I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Wrong, wrong and wrong!

His words and actions demonstrate that he does not respect the Constitution and the Rule of Law. As one of the Americans he represents, I do not know that this entity [the committee] is illegitimate or not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives.

He showed that he doesn’t respect the Constitution and Rule of Law when he repeatedly lied about the election results in PA being fraudulent, and when he served as the poster boy for the cartoonish effort to block certification of Electoral College results; and when he worked behind the scenes to promote Jeffrey Clark to Head the DOJ in order to overturn the results of the election.

He gives no reason why this committee is not duly constituted. He can’t. There is none.

Why not testify? What does he have to hide?

Weirdly, he continued his statement with totally unrelated ranting about inflation, Afghanistan and border issues. Total deflection.

He’s still operating under the strategy that you can convince voters that what you say is true if you say it loud enough and often enough, and if you can distract them from the matter at hand. I really hope he’s wrong about that.

I’m pleased that “Stonewall” Perry has the honor of being the first member of Congress called to testify before this committee. He deserves that place in history.

John Sigle,

Carlisle

