Letter: More big government?

Rep. Barb “Big Government” Gleim has proposed that the government now join you in your visits to your doctor’s office (SB 106). Last time it was bringing the government into our classrooms – now she wants the government to make health decisions for women rather than decisions being made by the individual, their family and their doctor. Since the Republicans have always stood up for “small government,” this seems to be a big change of course for her.

Rep. Gleim appears to be ignorant of the fact that many women have no access to birth control, because they have no access to health care. Is Rep. Gleim addressing the immense lack of care available to low-income individuals? Not that I can see. According to the National Health Statistics Report, “Over 99% of sexually experienced U.S. women aged 15–44 have used at least one contraceptive method as of 2008.” Please remember that most women spend 40 years controlling their fertility and men have no similar challenge. So, to reduce a person’s access to the full range of reproductive care is obscene and life-threatening.

This recent move by Rep. Gleim and her Republican cohort is the first step to take away your right to abortion, birth control, same-sex marriage and inter-racial marriage. Why does she want to take rights away from people who just want to live their best life with the person they love? I have no idea, but this effort of hers is deeply un-American. It has become clear that Rep. Gleim no longer believes these words of Thomas Jefferson, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Deb Fulham-Winston

Carlisle