Letter: More awareness for Lyme disease
Letter: More awareness for Lyme disease

Mailbag.Logo

I read with interest the recent article on Lyme disease featuring Rodger Diehl. I have known Rodger for 40 years, and he was an accomplished real estate practitioner and mortgage lender before contracting this terrible disease.

Not long ago, many of us didn't think much about ticks while exploring the fields and forests of our beloved Pennsylvania. Today, outdoor adventures need to include proper attire and checks for ticks after your activities conclude.

I thank The Sentinel for creating this additional awareness. And, Rodger - "keep fighting the good fight," old friend!

Ray "Buz" Wolfe

Carlisle

