It’s critical to accurately report on Moms for Liberty and take the lipstick off the pig. Without the spotlight of responsible media, they continue to brand themselves as a grassroots effort of ordinary moms fighting for parental liberties. According to an analysis by Media Matters for America, Moms for Liberty benefits financially from right-wing funding and ties to traditional Republican political figures.

Broadening their agenda from masking in our schools during the pandemic to focusing on racism and religion in reading materials provided to students, Moms for Liberty is working to be a force in our communities, deepening divisions among parents and making it more challenging for schools to educate students.

Examples of Moms for Liberty’s efforts include: falsely claiming it stands “against government overreach and intimidation tactics,” while attempting to ban books about Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruby Bridges; offering bounties to encourage people to report on teachers who discuss so-called “divisive concepts” including discrimination based on sex or race; and protesting outside of medical centers that treat transgender patients.

Moms for Liberty claims to believe in biblical values that have been the basis of all thriving societies for ages: values that honor the dignity of man and woman, created in God’s image and the purity of a child. Yet, their Twitter account was suspended for criticizing a California gender-affirming health-care bill in July 2022, and in August 2022, they advocated for separating LGBT students into "specialized classes, like for example children with autism, Down Syndrome."

Moms for Liberty’s primary purpose is to promote animosity, hostility and malice against persons belonging to a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or ethnicity which differs from that of the members of the organization.

Do not be taken in by the lipstick on this pig. Moms for Liberty is a hate group.

Robin Agerton

Mechanicsburg