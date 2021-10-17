 Skip to main content
Letter: Moment of kindness

I was recently bicycling along High street near Dickinson College when a car suddenly veered into an open space in front of me. As a very experienced biker, it got my attention but was nothing to get too excited about. A few blocks later, while waiting for a red light, I heard someone say, “I want to apologize to you for cutting you off a few blocks ago."

I was flabbergasted! I told him I appreciated his concern but an apology was not necessary. As a bicyclist in a city, I need to be aware of what’s going on all around me. In this day and age of anger and hostility, I told him he “made my day with his concern and thoughtfulness.”

Those random acts of kindness could go a long way into getting our country heading back in the right direction.

Michael Prest

Carlisle

