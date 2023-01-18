Letter: Modernists keep trying to change Catholic Church

The mystery author took many shots at Pope Benedict XVI. It seems the main complaint is the Pope's orthodoxy and wants the church to change with the times. The Catholic church doesn't change, that's why it's still here 2,000 years later. Empires come and go, the church stays, and not because of man, but because of God's assistance. Jesus said when talking about the church "the gates of hell will not prevail against it," also said "I will be with you till the end of the age." Dogma (which is the infallible truth taught in the church) can't change and won't, even with sinners in the church. People inside and outside of the church have tried for 2,000 years. The truth can't and won't change.