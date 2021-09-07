Letter: Mistakes in Afghanistan

Where are all the "letters to the editor" about how President Biden screwed up the withdraw from Afghanistan? It's true that President Trump said we would be out of there by May, but only if the Taliban met certain demands. Biden made no known demand, and look what happen. Within hours of the U.S. pulling out the bad guys took over, in part thanks to us leaving billions of dollars in equipment behind for them to use. If we knew months before that we were leaving, why didn’t we send the equipment back to the U.S. or destroy it before we left? I know the general spoke on television saying they destroyed equipment, but apparently not all of it.

Most, including myself, are overjoyed we are out of there and the war is over, for now anyway. But we all know it could have and should have been handled differently. When the 13 bodies of the military men and women were being carried off the plane back here in the U.S., why was Biden looking at his watch while everyone else was saluting the passing caskets? Maybe he was more worried about the time than he was of the lost lives of our military men and women? Everyone there showed respect except for the president. Why?

When Trump was in office the media had something bad to say about him each and every day. From the perspective of the media and the left, he could do no good. Just the opposite with Biden. To them Biden can do no wrong.