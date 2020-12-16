Letter: Missing signs

Dear Editor:

An open letter to the person, or persons, who stole my signs on Sunday night.

On Sunday night (12/13) you came into my front yard and stole two signs I had placed there. One of the signs supported isolating to save lives in this pandemic, and the other welcomed all people to live in peace in Carlisle.

I am guessing that you did not agree with the sentiments on either sign. It is also possible that you voted for a different candidate than I did. However, it is my understanding that neither the Republican nor Democratic Parties, support theft and trespassing.

We have a tradition in our country of protecting free speech, but it appears that you want this right for yourself and those who agree with you, but not for the rest of us. Why do you see that as just? Why do you see that as American? You can give yourself a reason for your bad behavior, but at the root you are a thief and a trespasser, not a patriot.

Deb Fulham-Winston

Carlisle

