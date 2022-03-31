Letter: Mind control and dying dinosaurs

Watching angry senators grill our Supreme Court nominee tells us a lot about what kind of country they want us to have. They believe that what is constitutionally guaranteed to all citizens, such as fair and equal representation under the law, citizens’ rights to think critically and the right to make choices about our own bodies, should be controlled by the government and policed by ideologically driven legislators.

In their adamant objection to critical thinking or even consideration of our deeply rooted racial history, it appears that their plan is to keep citizens ignorant of the important issues we face, so that we are open to lies and to being controlled by others. When people put their heads in the sand, deny other people’s rights, deny climate change and deny their own responsibility as citizens in a free and fair democracy, there emerges a threat to our freedoms, our planet and our humanity.

But hopefully these aging dinosaurs are a dying breed, as they struggle to make their ideas relevant in a changing world. They know that knowledge is power, and they want that power. But what they don’t know is how smart our citizens really are, thanks to the great public schools that they keep trying to dismantle, and to the natural curiosity of the human mind.

Recently, it seems that our world is uniting for democracy and against autocrats, who attempt to control our minds and our bodies. This is the time for all of us to stand up and be counted: first, in our commitment to voting and encouraging others to do the same, and second, in making our voices heard. Indifference and silence are our biggest enemies.

Madelyn Campbell

Carlisle

