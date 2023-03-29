Karen Overly Smith wrote an interesting letter ("Military recruiting at high schools" on March 21) in which she seems to be making a case against military service as an option for high school graduates. She mentions reading about an experience of serving in Vietnam, states reasons why students may not see the Army as a “prime career choice" and quotes recent statistics of unwanted physical contact occurring at military academies. I would point out that approximately 2.7 million Americans served in Vietnam, each with their own experiences. I don’t believe that any high school student wants to “die or get injured," and not everybody sees military life as stressful or putting their lives on hold. And, sadly, “unwanted physical contact” is not limited to service academies. While I respect her statement “Not a choice for my family,” I am proud to say that a military career was chosen by my grandfather, father and husband, as well as other family members. The choice of service to country, along with the sacrifices and challenges for military families, is not for everyone. But on behalf of my Marine Corps family, as well as all other military families, “You’re welcome.”