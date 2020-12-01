Letter: Michael Flynn's pardon

Dear Editor:
The Sentinel’s AP story last week states “Flynn is the second Trump associate convicted in the Russia probe to be granted clemency by the president. ... (the pardon) is part of a broader effort by Trump to undo the results of a Russia investigation that shadowed his administration and yielded criminal charges against a half-dozen associates.”
That slanted AP report implies wrong-doing by both Gen. Flynn and the President. It is consistent with the mainstream media’s bias, but key omissions call into question its substance and conclusions. It ignores exculpatory evidence released this year. It does not mention the multiple problems the inspector general identified with the FISA Court applications used to start the Russia probe. Although the inspector general could not confirm the Russia probe was initiated for political reasons, the unverified statements used to justify the FISA warrants undermined the basis for the entire Mueller investigation. Gen. Flynn and your readers deserve better.
More accurately, Flynn is the second Trump associate targeted and convicted in the Russia probe’s lengthy effort to undermine the President. None of the criminal charges against Trump associates were based on collusion with Russia. Flynn’s prosecution was pushed by former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who was dismissed by Mueller and later fired by the FBI over his blatantly anti-Trump messages to his lover.
Flynn was prosecuted even though the FBI interview notes called him “forthcoming.” Interviewers did not believe there was any attempt to deceive, but that “Flynn believed what he was telling them.” Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about details of conversations with the Russian Ambassador during the Trump transition only after the FBI threatened to indict his son.
When new evidence surfaced, the Flynn case was reviewed by an outside prosecutor. He found no basis for a criminal case. The pardon was fully justified.
Cloyd Gatrell
Carlisle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!