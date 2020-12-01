Letter: Michael Flynn's pardon

Dear Editor:

The Sentinel’s AP story last week states “Flynn is the second Trump associate convicted in the Russia probe to be granted clemency by the president. ... (the pardon) is part of a broader effort by Trump to undo the results of a Russia investigation that shadowed his administration and yielded criminal charges against a half-dozen associates.”

That slanted AP report implies wrong-doing by both Gen. Flynn and the President. It is consistent with the mainstream media’s bias, but key omissions call into question its substance and conclusions. It ignores exculpatory evidence released this year. It does not mention the multiple problems the inspector general identified with the FISA Court applications used to start the Russia probe. Although the inspector general could not confirm the Russia probe was initiated for political reasons, the unverified statements used to justify the FISA warrants undermined the basis for the entire Mueller investigation. Gen. Flynn and your readers deserve better.