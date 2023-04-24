Dear Editor and people of Pennsylvania:

Please join me as we strive for justice and peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human being. We can do this best by seeking to limit the gun violence that plagues so many states in our nation creeping into every neighborhood.

We need:

Protection orders: the temporary removal of firearms from persons deemed dangerous to themselves and/or others. We want to be protected from danger.

No ghost guns: a prohibition on sales and/or possession. That enables the assembly of guns that have no identifying markings. Ghost guns are difficult to trace, making the solving of gun crimes difficult for law enforcement. We want to be protected by our laws.

One Handgun A Month: The one-handgun-a-month restriction would dramatically increase the challenge for gun traffickers, which significantly reduces the flow of illegal handguns into our neighborhoods - a proven strategy that has been successfully implemented in other states. We want to join the states of New Jersey and Virginia in protecting our communities.

No assault weapons: we need a prohibition on sales and/or possession of assault weapons. Mass gun murders are usually committed with these assault weapons. We want to be protected from danger, protected by our laws and to join successful states in protecting our communities.

Will you join me in action to vote? We need: protection orders, no ghost guns, One Handgun A Month and no assault weapons.

Fred Miller

Upper Allen Township