Letter: Memorial Day video memorable

Dear Editor:

On behalf of all my friends and neighbors that I have shared the video with of the Carlisle Memorial Day 2020 service, we want to thank the Joint Veteran’s Council of Carlisle and Kirk Wilson, the writer and director of this truly moving and beautiful Memorial Day tribute in honor of all those who served and died in service to our country. It will be one memorial service that will remain in my memory for many years to come.

I also shared it with friends in other parts of the U.S. and they responded that it was one of the best that they had seen — the beautiful scenery, the choice of music, all of the participants,(and especially the short succinct speeches by Kirk Wilson and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry), the story all blended together to produce a most remarkable 30 minute tribute.

Many thanks to all who put it together and participated in it. You made our Memorial Day a joyous one and one to be proud of to share with others.

Charlotte G. Kinney, LTC (Ret), USA

Carlisle

