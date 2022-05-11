 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Meddling in health care

Dear Editor:

I’ve written to Scott Perry, my U.S. rep; Mike Regan, my state senator; Dawn Keefer, my state rep; and others asking each to let me know when their next medical appointments are so that I can accompany them and provide my input on their health care.

They are all anti-abortion, though they may call themselves “pro-life,” and they’re having impact on my and other of their constituents’ health care. I have received no responses nor even acknowledgement of my request.

Strange how that comes down.

Barbara J. Pearce

Monroe Township

