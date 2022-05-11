Letter: Meddling in health care

Dear Editor:
I’ve written to Scott Perry, my U.S. rep; Mike Regan, my state senator; Dawn Keefer, my state rep; and others asking each to let me know when their next medical appointments are so that I can accompany them and provide my input on their health care.
They are all anti-abortion, though they may call themselves “pro-life,” and they’re having impact on my and other of their constituents’ health care. I have received no responses nor even acknowledgement of my request.
Strange how that comes down.
Barbara J. Pearce
Monroe Township