The 2nd annual PA Native Species Day on May 18 is a great time to reflect on your bit of earth, whether it be a few containers, a small yard, several acres or the park down the road. Perhaps you’ve read about dramatic declines of the insect populations that pollinate our food crops and landscapes, as well as serious declines in our beloved bird and butterfly species. By turning to plants native to the area that co-evolved with the local bees, butterflies and birds that depend on them, we can, as our national Wild Ones motto says, ”heal the earth one yard at a time.”

So what can native plants do for your yard? Most importantly, they will support all the native pollinators, who generally can’t use plants from Europe or Asia for their needs. Further, they are suited to our ecosystem and climate. Thus, they need no watering except as they get acclimated, no fertilizer or even compost, and no “babying” to keep them going. They should be planted closely and will fill in the garden spaces, requiring less weeding as they start to flourish. Native plants have evolved to have deep root systems, which also happen to do a great job of storing carbon and stormwater runoff.

Join our group and Appalachian Audubon for a nature walk at Vincent DiFilippo Nature Preserve in Cumberland County on PA Native Species Day, May 18 at 9:30 a.m. We will help ID native plants, insects and birds and even give away a small packet of native seed mix to those who attend! Hope to see you there. To learn more about our group and native plants, visit our website at southcentralpa.wildones.org.

Jane Allis

Shermans Dale

South Central PA Wild Ones