Letter: Mastriano's useless audit

Once again state Sen. Doug Mastriano is pushing a plan to fritter away the hard earned tax dollars of Pennsylvanians on an an absurd and useless "audit" of last year's election in Pennsylvania.

Given that the election has been legally certified — meaning that any bogus "audit" will have no effect — and that Mastriano seems uninterested in "auditing" his own electoral victory or that of anyone other than President Joe Biden, it is clear that this stunt is simply a waste of taxpayer money to demonstrate Sen. Mastriano's fealty to Donald Trump in preparation for the upcoming gubernatorial race.