 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mastriano's useless audit
0 Comments

Letter: Mastriano's useless audit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

Once again state Sen. Doug Mastriano is pushing a plan to fritter away the hard earned tax dollars of Pennsylvanians on an an absurd and useless "audit" of last year's election in Pennsylvania.

Given that the election has been legally certified — meaning that any bogus "audit" will have no effect — and that Mastriano seems uninterested in "auditing" his own electoral victory or that of anyone other than President Joe Biden, it is clear that this stunt is simply a waste of taxpayer money to demonstrate Sen. Mastriano's fealty to Donald Trump in preparation for the upcoming gubernatorial race.

It is utterly shameless and I sincerely hope that the responsible members of the state legislature will quash it.

Steven Metz

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Defining the theory
Letters

Letter: Defining the theory

John Micek (The Sentinel opinion page, June 9) derides Pennsylvania legislators for saying something Martin Luther King could have said: “Our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News