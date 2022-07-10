Letter: Mastriano not too far out for PA

There's a lot of talk about how Doug Mastriano doesn't have much campaign money, isn't talking to the media, that he's a long-shot for winning. There's an air of confidence that Josh Shapiro will get the vote because his opponent is just too far out there.

Folks, he is absolutely not too far out there for Pennsylvania. In fact, he's right in the exact wheelhouse for many in PA. And if you aren't sitting in a Christian pew every Sunday morning, you're not going to know what hit you come November.

Mastriano knows that he doesn't need the media to do his work for him. In fact, he knows the more exposure he gets with press coverage, the worse it is for him. He is targeting social media and he knows that those folks will carry his message to Sunday morning church service. But the message those folks will tell their friends is about how Mastriano is a God-fearing Christian man that is just what PA needs.

He is counting on the game of telephone being played out in Christian churches across our state to put him in our governor's office.

And if you don't realize it, many people in PA will have no problem voting for Mastriano over Shapiro because, well, you've seen the pictures of Shapiro celebrating Jewish holidays. Yes, folks, there are plenty of people in this state that are not comfortable with that.

Make no mistake that the central issue in the election for governor in PA is Christianity. And quite honestly - there is only one candidate that I trust to practice his faith at home while allowing me to practice mine. Josh Shapiro is the only candidate that believes in separation of church and state; the very foundation of our country.

Jennifer Brehm

Carlisle