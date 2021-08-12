Letter: Masks help for COVID and other viruses

Something that has not frequently entered this discussion is that testing and quarantine guidelines have not changed. Unmasked children will inevitably transmit normal (non-COVID) respiratory viruses and infectious diseases at much higher rates than occurred when they were masked. We have already observed this to be true in our office over the summer, in daycare and summer programs. Under state guidelines, anyone with a fever of 100.4 or higher or a cough must be tested or quarantined. Normal colds and sore throats caused by a host of other viruses will cause students to be sent home as COVID suspects, to test or quarantine. My fear is that, unless the PA DOH guidelines are revamped, or the school districts implement in-house COVID testing, student absences will soar without a mask policy, and education will again suffer gravely. Children will fall further behind and their mental health will suffer further.