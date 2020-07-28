Letter: Masks and the fight for freedom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

I have heard it said that wearing a mask is an infringement of our constitutional rights. I’m not sure which one since the framers of the Constitution did not include anything so specific as mask-wearing.

I hear Gov. Wolf is a desperate, tyrannical leader trying to strip away our rights by not allowing us to go to stores, or go out to eat the way we want to. I feel Gov. Wolf is simply asking us to be more considerate of, and helpful to, our fellow Pennsylvanians.

Let’s remember masks serve an actual purpose in this pandemic. If YOU have COVID-19, a mask may prevent you from spreading the virus to others. It’s something we can do to protect our fellow citizens. Purposely NOT wearing a mask is similar to wearing a button that reads, “I don’t care about you.”

This simple act of wearing a mask has become politicized, spiritualized, and personalized. I have been denigrated and judged on multiple occasions for wearing mine. But someone needs to explain to me how wearing a mask has “removed my constitutional rights.”