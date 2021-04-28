Letter: Masks and our freedom

Dear Editor:

All we hear daily is about COVID-19. Our president is saying maybe we will have to wear a mask this fourth of July and stay 6 feet apart to celebrate with our families.

Pandemic guidelines will not allow a Memorial Day Parade to honor our soldiers or Summerfair, where families come out and have a little fun, has been canceled.

Today I looked page 4 of The Sentinel and what did I see, lots of people attending the spring car show walking with no mask and not staying 6 feet apart. I see lots cars from every state. How many have been checked for COVID?

Will our future this year be another lockdown that we can't send our kids to school or we can't go to church due to not everyone following the rules? It appears our freedom isn't free only for a few.

I don't oppose the car show. Let us in the future have the same playing field so we all can enjoy the same freedom as others do. God Bless our wonderful country.

Lois Gleim

Carlisle

