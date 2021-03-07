Letter: Mask tyranny

Dear Editor:

The recent news announcement by Anthony Faucci, that even with the COVID-19 vaccinations becoming more available to the general public, we will likely keep our face masks on through 2022 is troubling.

This is unacceptable. Many people are fed up with this form of tyranny imposed upon us. There is scientific research to show that facemasks do not protect a person any better from viruses and such, than would otherwise suggest.

I have noticed that students playing sports, like basketball and wrestling, have to wear them while playing — what insanity and stupidity. If I were an athlete in high school, I would not bother playing. Talk about foolish and misguided liberalism at it’s worst.

We now have a whole generation that thinks mask wearing is critical to living and believes that giving up personal freedom to the government because of “science” is OK.

The rich have become richer, our public servants have become dictators and our children and a bulk of this population have become so scared of dying that they don’t have a life. We have become pathetic lemmings going off a cliff.

T.J. Murray

Mechanicsburg

