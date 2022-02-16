Letter: Mask-optional decision a mistake

In a Feb. 10 article on the Mechanicsburg School District’s decision to go mask optional beginning Feb. 14, Superintendent Mark Leidy was quoted saying “the science that says cloth masks aren’t as effective against omicron as other variants because it’s so contagious. Not everyone has N-95 masks now.” This is a faulty justification to shift to a mask-optional system. Simply, because cloth masks “aren’t as effective against omicron” does not mean that we should throw them away. The CDC reports that wearing a cloth mask reduces the chances of getting COVID-19 by 56% (and surgical masks by 66%). Simply because something is not 100% effective is not a reason for it to be discarded.

As a junior at the Mechanicsburg High School, this statement from Dr. Leidy greatly concerns me. It displays the lack of logic to and scientific backing for the decision to revoke the mask mandate. Both the data from numerous studies and the advice from expert organizations such as the CDC say that we should all be wearing masks indoors to stop the spread of COVID-19. Masks are an incredible tool to keep students in the classroom by preventing illness and transmission. As proved by the 20-21 school year, learning comes to a halt when students, either at an individual or a district level, are unable to receive in-person instruction. The decision to remove the mask mandate is a decision of enormous weight with the potential to harm the educational purpose of the school district. As such, it should be based on science and reason. In making the decision in this fashion, the Mechanicsburg School District has failed its duty to do everything possible to educate its students.