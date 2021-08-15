Letter: MASD school board receives an F

While some Pennsylvania school boards take every action to protect students and staff against COVID-19 and a highly contagious Delta variant, the MASD school board unanimously and for the record, disregarded the recommendations of the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics for universal masking indoors, as requested by some parents in attendance at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new COVID-19 guidance that supports in-person learning and recommends universal masking in schools of everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The Mechanicsburg School Board failed in its obligation to provide our children with a safe and healthy environment to learn and thrive. As unmasked parents requested, “All we are simply asking today is to give us a choice whether our children are masked at school or not.”

The Mechanicsburg School Board approved an emergency Health and Safety Plan offering a menu of options, providing parents choices unrelated to the actual health and safety of our student body or our community.