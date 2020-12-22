Letter: Maranatha appreciates United Way support

Dear Editor:

The late children’s TV show host Fred Rogers is often quoted as saying:

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.' To this day, especially in times of 'disaster,' I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world."

Maranatha-Carlisle has been blessed in many ways by these “helpers” such as the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County; and those who support them. Because of them, Maranatha-Carlisle has been able to continue our life-changing work in these difficult times.

For those of you who don’t know about us, Maranatha-Carlisle is a nonprofit organization that is funded in part by the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, the Partnership for Better Health, and many other generous donors. We are a 501.c.3 organization, serving as a financial management agency. We assist those who are most vulnerable in our community, or who are in financial crisis; by providing them with financial management services. The goal is to enable our clients to achieve and maintain financial stability while living independently.