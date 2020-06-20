Letter: Making SPY happen

Dear Editor:
If you would have spoken to me six weeks ago, I would have told you, with much heartache, that COVID-19 has made it impossible for Summer Program for Youth (SPY) to hold its eight week summer program. What was most heartbreaking about having to articulate that was knowing how important SPY’s academic and social/emotional programming is for select children, especially this summer.
Amazingly and, when you consider how much coordinated effort was involved, miraculously, SPY has just successfully finished its first week of camp. Instead of one location, 70 campers are divided among four churches to maintain social distancing. Additional staff, volunteers, supplies and financial resources along with hours of time were needed to make this possible and there are many, many individuals and organizations to thank. T
oday, I want to publicly thank the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.
SPY is a United Way partner agency and our ability to transform the lives of children and positively impact educational outcomes is largely made possible through this relationship. Recently, SPY was awarded funds from the United Way through their newly created Carlisle Area Emergency Relief Fund (CAERF). This money was used to cover the added expense of staffing multiple sites. CAERF also financed a collaborative purchase of cleaning and PPE supplies for youth summer programs (SPY included) that individually would have been overwhelming to acquire.
Many organizations have been beneficiaries of CAERF. The creation of this fund gives our community members the ability to make an impactful difference when and where it is needed the most. On behalf of the entire SPY Staff and Board, I would again like to express my gratitude to the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County and to the community for supporting such a valuable organization.
Jeanna Som
Executive Director Summer Program for Youth
