Letter: Making SPY happen

Dear Editor:

If you would have spoken to me six weeks ago, I would have told you, with much heartache, that COVID-19 has made it impossible for Summer Program for Youth (SPY) to hold its eight week summer program. What was most heartbreaking about having to articulate that was knowing how important SPY’s academic and social/emotional programming is for select children, especially this summer.

Amazingly and, when you consider how much coordinated effort was involved, miraculously, SPY has just successfully finished its first week of camp. Instead of one location, 70 campers are divided among four churches to maintain social distancing. Additional staff, volunteers, supplies and financial resources along with hours of time were needed to make this possible and there are many, many individuals and organizations to thank.

Today, I want to publicly thank the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.