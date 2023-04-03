Thank you, Board of Supervisors of Silver Spring Township, for your outstanding leadership and vision in completely destroying our beloved township. Your decisions have been masterful in wiping out any hope of maintaining the serenity that defined our community, and have demonstrated a total lack of interest in our environment. Your ability to ruin our township with your misinformed and misguided decisions is second to none. Your lack of understanding of the social and cultural needs of the community has been a shining example of how not to run a local government.

Your efforts to ensure that our township becomes a developer’s dream and traffic nightmare have been nothing short of brilliant. You have shown us how to effectively ignore the impact of overdevelopment. We will forever be grateful for the absence of insight to provide adequate and appropriate future planning needs for our infrastructure.

You affirmed and reasserted how a board of supervisors of a township can completely disregard the voices of its citizens. You have truly outdone yourselves in making sure that Silver Spring Township’s development without balance is a recipe for what will make our township a more difficult place to live. You will always be associated with the rising cost of living here, the strain on our resources, and the changes to our environment, including air quality and water pollution. Linda Brown, Nancy Konhaus Griffie, Carl Machamer, David Lenker and Harry Kotzmoyer, congratulations on your crowning achievement as supervisors: the elimination of the natural beauty of our township.

Thank you again for your tireless efforts and dedication to the destruction of Silver Spring Township. We are forever in your debt.

Richard Rosen

Silver Spring Township