Letter: Make resolutions as a society

As we begin the new year, many of us scurry around trying to come up with “New Year’s resolutions.” Of course we soon find that our intentions were for naught! And life goes on. But I submit that we should approach the idea of a “New Year’s resolution” as a society, rather than individuals. We certainly can come up with some great ideas if we ask ourselves a few important questions: What are we going to do about our homeless veterans this year? How are we going to stop the carnage in our schools that has become just so much “collateral damage?” How can we allow others to exist as they please without destroying our own civilized society that our founders worked so hard in establishing? Well, that’s just a few ideas that surely are important to our “civilized society!”