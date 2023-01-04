Letter: Make resolutions as a society

As we begin the new year, many of us scurry around trying to come up with “New Year’s resolutions.” Of course we soon find that our intentions were for naught! And life goes on. But I submit that we should approach the idea of a “New Year’s resolution” as a society, rather than individuals. We certainly can come up with some great ideas if we ask ourselves a few important questions: What are we going to do about our homeless veterans this year? How are we going to stop the carnage in our schools that has become just so much “collateral damage?” How can we allow others to exist as they please without destroying our own civilized society that our founders worked so hard in establishing? Well, that’s just a few ideas that surely are important to our “civilized society!”
We cannot continue to have parts of our three branches of government: president (executive), Congress and Supreme Court, operate with members just “going along to get along.” The responsibility is too great for that practice. We cannot allow a new idea referred to as “woke” destroy a society that was based on a Judeo-Christian foundation. The freedoms (including freedom of religion) dictate the guidelines for our civilized society, but of course do not suggest that one group within our society should impose their values, vocabulary and ideas on the masses. We should not have to abandon the manner in which we address one another to satisfy the frustrations of an unhappy or discontent arm of a new-found society such as “woke!”
People are also reading…
I think if we approach the new year with concerns for protecting our civilized society, rather than self-indulge in meaningless resolutions, we can make a greater contribution to the whole of our society.
Eugenio M. Albano
Harrisburg