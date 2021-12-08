Letter: Make effort to preserve farmland

The 2020 census recently confirmed that Cumberland County continues as one of the fastest growing counties in the state. It is easy to see why Cumberland County is so popular. Growth brings many good things, but it also brings the opportunity to realize that part of our popularity is the fact Cumberland still has valuable farmland and other viable open space. We must be careful not to take these natural resources for granted. We should ensure some of it is preserved.

Our county does a great job with its farmland preservation program, but we need help from our townships, particularly those that still have prime farmland and open space that could be preserved. Silver Spring Township is the only township in our county that has its own land preservation program. This program was approved overwhelmingly by the voters of the township back in 2013. Since then, 500 acres of land has been preserved with another 300 acres in the pipeline. Property owners in Silver Spring Township who have an interest in preserving their land and own at least 10 acres should contact the township for more information regarding this program.

I also urge citizens in other townships to initiate conversation and move forward into the feasibility of forming a program like the one that is in place for Silver Spring Township. These programs can be used to preserve not only farmland but also woodlands, wetlands and other important open space that is not eligible for preservation through the county farmland preservation program.

Maintaining Cumberland County’s popularity is dependent on a variety of factors, and land preservation is certainly one of those important factors.

Vince DiFilippo

Cumberland County Commissioner

