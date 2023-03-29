I fervently believe in the importance of our public school system. I benefited greatly from my public education and subsequently taught with dedicated teachers and staff in the Carlisle Area School District for 35 years. However, our current system of funding public education with its huge dependence on local property taxes over state supplied funds fails to serve the state’s children fairly and has recently been ruled unconstitutional.

The Pennsylvania Constitution requires that:

1. Every student receive a meaningful opportunity to succeed academically, socially and civically, which requires that all students have access to a comprehensive, effective and contemporary system of public education.

2. Schools have an obligation to provide a system of public education that does not discriminate against students based on the level of income and value of taxable property in their school districts.

The state’s funding of our public schools has steadily decreased since the 1970s, consequently local property taxes keep increasing. In Carlisle, nearly 70% of the school district budget is funded through local taxes. Despite increased local funding, all Pennsylvania schools are significantly underfunded.

Using the state’s own formula for calculating the resources needed to reach state academic standards, set by law in 2008:

• 86% of PA students attend schools that don’t receive adequate resources.

• Students in poor districts receive $4,800 less per student than those in wealthy districts.

• 50% of Black students and 40% of Latino students live in districts in the bottom 20% of local wealth.

It’s time to reformulate our broken funding system, require our legislators to honor Constitutional obligations, and provide all PA students and their schools adequate resources for today’s world. Gov. Shapiro’s budget proposal does not address the recent ruling. Our legislators need to hear from us. Let’s speak up for our children and their future!

Cheryl Parsons

Carlisle