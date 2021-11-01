Letter: Make affordable housing a priority

Make affordable housing a priority

A recent Sentinel article lauded Safe Harbour, a local nonprofit, for bounding through the funding hoops to bring 40 new units of affordable housing to Carlisle. There is no doubting the need when 43% of all our Cumberland County neighbors are housing cost burdened. That means they devote 30% or more of their income to housing. A progressively heavier burden is borne by families making the median income or less.

When I moved into the area in 1971, I bought a house whose mortgage payments were about 15% of my income. I could have rented for a comparable burden.

That’s how much things have changed in 50 years. Housing cost increases have outpaced incomes by a lot. Too many families have much less than I did to cover expenses after housing (health, food, transportation, child care, insurances, college).

Lawrence Eppard’s essay in the Sentinel documented costs to children (and our society) when growing up in low-income households – a big part of “low-income” resulting from high housing costs.

The 40 units to be built depend on wealthy investors stepping up to qualify for a federal tax credit. This is an incredibly backward way to build housing.

There is also a long history of affordable housing assistance in the form of housing choice vouchers. Renters pay no more than 30% of their income toward rent and the rest is covered by the voucher, but the program has never reached more than a fourth of those eligible.

Wouldn’t it be reasonable to expand this existing program?

We have three nearby Congressmen who should support making housing choice vouchers available to all who qualify. Where do U.S. Representatives Joyce (13th District), Keller (12th), and Perry (10th) stand? If they don’t like the idea, they owe us to explain why not.

Bruce Kessler

Newville

