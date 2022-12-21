 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who are sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: Maintain historic district designation

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners voted to accept a report recommending the dissolution of three of the four Municipal Historic Districts in the township including the Yellow Breeches Historic District, which runs along McCormick Road and the Yellow Breeches Creek and was established in the mid-1970s.

The township consultant's report considers anything within the Yellow Breeches Historic District built after 1900 (well over 100 years ago) to be "modern intrusions." I believe most people who visit this idyllic stretch of road would agree that this historic district has not only been able to maintain its historic character, but for the most part, even owners of homes built in recent years went to great lengths to incorporate design elements consistent with the historic character of the district.

The overwhelming majority of residents within the district are in favor of maintaining the historic district designation, which offers some level of protection from development not in character with the historic nature of the district. Residents of our historic district are circulating live signature and online petitions, which have now exceeded 1,000 signatures. We don't know why, despite the overwhelming support for maintaining the district, the board of commissioners appears to be so intent on pursuing its dissolution.

People are also reading…

Philip Walsh

Upper Allen Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Bring the ice rink back

Letter: Bring the ice rink back

Council members and Parks & Rec have done a great job bringing a pump bike track at Valley Meadows and the skate board park at the Masland site.

Letter: The feel good month

Letter: The feel good month

I often think of December as the “feel good” month because most of us are in the holiday spirit of either Christmas or Hanukkah. Yes, it is a …

Letter: Prayer for politicians

Letter: Prayer for politicians

As our leaders, whether elected or appointed, assume responsibilities for the next year, we need to make at least four requests in prayer for them.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News