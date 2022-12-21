Letter: Maintain historic district designation

The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners voted to accept a report recommending the dissolution of three of the four Municipal Historic Districts in the township including the Yellow Breeches Historic District, which runs along McCormick Road and the Yellow Breeches Creek and was established in the mid-1970s.

The township consultant's report considers anything within the Yellow Breeches Historic District built after 1900 (well over 100 years ago) to be "modern intrusions." I believe most people who visit this idyllic stretch of road would agree that this historic district has not only been able to maintain its historic character, but for the most part, even owners of homes built in recent years went to great lengths to incorporate design elements consistent with the historic character of the district.

The overwhelming majority of residents within the district are in favor of maintaining the historic district designation, which offers some level of protection from development not in character with the historic nature of the district. Residents of our historic district are circulating live signature and online petitions, which have now exceeded 1,000 signatures. We don't know why, despite the overwhelming support for maintaining the district, the board of commissioners appears to be so intent on pursuing its dissolution.

Philip Walsh

Upper Allen Township